Timberwolves’ ‘bold pitch’ for LeBron James is revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves seems to believe they can offer LeBron James the most legacy points.

The race is on to land James in free agency this offseason. While the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are said to be the favorites to sign the 4-time MVP, the T-Wolves are reportedly confident that they remain “very much in the hunt.”

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves “have ramped up their push” for James with the “full belief” that their squad is in contention to convince him to move to Minnesota.

Per the report, the T-Wolves’ “bold pitch” for James centers on winning “the kind of championship that could end any discussion about who is the greatest player of all time.”

In Minneapolis, the Timberwolves reportedly believe they have a roster ready to craft “a story for James to tell” for a franchise that has never won a championship in 37 years of existence. The T-Wolves also think that James signing with them would be “the biggest possible statement he could make” in the GOAT debate, should the team go on to win it all.

A lineup of James, Anthony Edwards , LaMelo Ball , Jaden McDaniels , and Rudy Gobert does look formidable on paper. And the appeal of winning a championship in Minnesota could resemble that of Kawhi Leonard winning a title in Canada and instantly becoming a Toronto Raptors legend.

But such a move for James would also mean that his retirement tour would likely be in Minnesota rather than flashy, bigger markets on either coast or at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

With cold weather and a lack of a major media market working against Minnesota, the legacy angle indeed feels like the team’s most viable ticket in the LeBron sweepstakes.