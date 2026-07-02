Report: LeBron James sweepstakes are down to 2 teams

LeBron James appears to be narrowing down his list in short order.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star James is now down to two teams in free agency, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported Wednesday in an appearance on 95.7 The Game. Those two teams are the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers .

“I’d say it’s about 50/50 right now,” said Friedell.

“It’s between Cleveland and Golden State,” Friedell added.

Now 41 years old, the four-time NBA MVP James informed the Lakers earlier this week that he intends to continue his playing career elsewhere. The Cavaliers are obviously James’ beloved hometown team whom he has already played two separate stints with, and a recent report also claimed that the Cavaliers were eyeing the potential of a reunion as well.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (who can offer James an opportunity to play with his friends Steph Curry and Draymond Green ) have been hot on The King’s trail for well over a year now. We even learned last week that Golden State was attempting a semisic trade in an effort to lure in James as a free agent.

James is opening up his recruitment for the time being, and some other teams besides those two have also been mentioned in connection with the 22-time All-Star. But at this point, it is looking like a two-horse race between a pair of star-studded teams in the Warriors and the Cavaliers.