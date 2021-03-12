This team is reportedly ‘dying’ to trade for John Collins

It’s not clear how available the Atlanta Hawks are making forward John Collins, but there’s little doubt about there being significant interest if a trade is possible.

In a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan said the Minnesota Timberwolves are “dying” to trade for Collins. However, there’s no real clarity on what Minnesota would be able to give up for him, or whether the Hawks would even be willing to seriously listen to interest.

The Hawks may have some reason to think about seeing what they can get for Collins. The 23-year-old is averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season, but hasn’t always been happy with his role in the offense. He’s also a restricted free agent next summer, and he’s made clear that he has lofty expectations for his future contract.

Collins has seen his playing time dip slightly under interim coach Nate McMillan, only once playing more than 27 minutes in three games so far. That could be a signal that he’s not exactly favored right now, but it might just be a blip, too.