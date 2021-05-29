Timberwolves using interesting tactic to motivate D’Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season may be over, but class is still in session for some of their players.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Wolves are using an interesting motivational tactic for star guard D’Angelo Russell and others on the team. The Wolves brought Russell and teammate Jaylen Nowell to Thursday’s Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The goal is reportedly to show them what it is like to play in a hectic playoff atmosphere. Haynes adds that Minnesota plans to continue sending players to big postseason games to gain perspective on what it takes to play at that high of a level.

The move is a bit odd for the 25-year-old Russell, who already went to the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. But the experience might be helpful for their younger players, especially with the 23-49 Wolves not really playing in a high-leverage game all year.

Still though, this revelation could make the former All-Star Russell the target of roasts again just like he has been in the past.