Kevin Durant took funny shot at D’Angelo Russell

Kevin Durant and D’Angelo Russell were part of the same trade last summer, but they do not appear to be the closest of friends.

Appearing this week on “The Boardroom: Out of Office” podcast, Durant took a funny shot at Russell. Amid a discussion about NBA players with the greatest cultural impact, Durant’s fellow guest mentioned LeBron James and Damian Lillard but mistakenly referred to Lillard as “D-Lo.” Upon hearing “D-Lo,” Russell’s nickname, Durant incredulously replied, “Who?”

Kevin Durant was not letting D’Angelo Russell’s name enter this convo pic.twitter.com/e5am310fZp — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 27, 2020

Indeed, Russell may not be anyone’s first choice in the debate over which NBA stars most move the culture. Nevertheless, Durant’s dumbfounded reaction was pretty funny. After all, Russell headlined the return package that the Golden State Warriors received last offseason in their sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.

Russell, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was not too popular in Golden State. It looks like he may not be too popular with Durant either.