Report: This team has been ‘persistent’ in trying to trade for Ben Simmons

It has been widely reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are seeking a massive haul in any potential Ben Simmons trade, but at least one team has apparently kept a close eye on the situation.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “Get Up!” on Tuesday that the Minnesota Timberwolves have been “persistent with Philadelphia” in pursuing a possible trade for Simmons. However, the T-Wolves would likely have to involve a third and perhaps even fourth team given what the Sixers are seeking.

"Minnesota's one team that has been persistent with Philadelphia [in pursuit of a Ben Simmons trade]." —@wojespn 👀 pic.twitter.com/FKHIT5keaX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 17, 2021

The 76ers are said to want multiple first-round draft picks and an All-Star-caliber player in exchange for Simmons. D’Angelo Russell is certainly a solid starter, but the Timberwolves reportedly want to keep him. It’s unclear if the Sixers would want him, anyway.

Simmons has supposedly cut off all communication with the 76ers. The team has maintained publicly that they are committed to the former No. 1 overall pick, but almost no one believes that. The more likely scenario is that Philly has a specific star player in mind and is trying to find a way to use Simmons to acquire him.