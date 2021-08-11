76ers view Ben Simmons as path to landing this star player?

Ben Simmons seems to be doing everything he can to get the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him, but the team is said to have a very high asking price for its former No. 1 overall pick. They may also be determined to find a way to use Simmons as currency to land a different star player.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote in his latest column that the 76ers likely view Simmons as their only realistic path to acquiring Damian Lillard. The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves have all expressed interest in Simmons, but the Sixers may be waiting to see if they can pry Lillard away from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lowe believes the 76ers and New York Knicks are the most likely suitors for Lillard if the Blazers decide to part ways with the star point guard. He also notes that Lillard is not available at the moment and has not asked for a trade.

A recent report claimed the Sixers are focused on landing Lillard. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who loves hunting for stars, is said to be as fixated on landing Lillard as he was James Harden, who wound up with the Brooklyn Nets. Morey could be even more determined because he was unable to bring Harden to Philly.

Simmons has supposedly cut off all communication with the 76ers. There are now rumblings that he may not show up to training camp. If Morey feels he can somehow use Simmons to acquire Lillard, he is almost certainly willing to be patient. That said, the general feeling as that Simmons and the 76ers can not coexist for much longer.