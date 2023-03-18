Timberwolves provide update on Anthony Edwards after scary ankle injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves are updating the status of Anthony Edwards’ following a frightening injury during Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The All-Star swingman Edwards went down in the first quarter against Chicago after landing on Bulls center Nikola Vucevic off a cross-court pass. Edwards badly turned his right ankle and let out a disturbing scream. Here is the video.

Anthony Edwards made a jump pass and landed on the back of Vukovic's foot, was down for a while pic.twitter.com/pjx1PEKmdc — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 18, 2023

The Timberwolves soon ruled Edwards out for the rest of the game (but he returned to the bench wearing a large boot on his right foot).

Anthony Edwards in a walking boot (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/9p36oiPecx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2023

Before Saturday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors (the second end of a back-to-back set), Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch updated Edwards’ status. He said that Edwards remains in a boot and is out indefinitely (per Bally Sports North).

Minnesota, currently a play-in team at 35-36 this season, is already without All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns (though Towns’ return may be right around the corner). Now they might have to traverse most of these final 11 regular season games without Edwards, their leading scorer at 24.7 points per night as well as one of their top point-of-attack defenders.