 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 18, 2023

Timberwolves provide update on Anthony Edwards after scary ankle injury

March 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Anthony Edwards lying on the ground in pain

The Minnesota Timberwolves are updating the status of Anthony Edwards’ following a frightening injury during Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The All-Star swingman Edwards went down in the first quarter against Chicago after landing on Bulls center Nikola Vucevic off a cross-court pass. Edwards badly turned his right ankle and let out a disturbing scream. Here is the video.

The Timberwolves soon ruled Edwards out for the rest of the game (but he returned to the bench wearing a large boot on his right foot).

Before Saturday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors (the second end of a back-to-back set), Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch updated Edwards’ status. He said that Edwards remains in a boot and is out indefinitely (per Bally Sports North).

Minnesota, currently a play-in team at 35-36 this season, is already without All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns (though Towns’ return may be right around the corner). Now they might have to traverse most of these final 11 regular season games without Edwards, their leading scorer at 24.7 points per night as well as one of their top point-of-attack defenders.

Article Tags

Anthony EdwardsMinnesota Timberwolves
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus