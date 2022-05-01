 Skip to main content
Timetable for Joel Embiid’s return revealed

May 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is “optimism” he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.

Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head on a Pascal Siakam drive late in the fourth quarter against Toronto. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers faced some criticism for keeping Embiid in the game with such a big lead, but he defended himself on Saturday.

While he has to sit out for at least five days because of the concussion, Embiid does not need surgery for the orbital fracture. He suffered a similar injury four years ago and missed three weeks after undergoing surgery.

Embiid is already playing through another significant injury, which is one reason Rivers was questioned. He still managed to score 33 points and grab 10 rebounds in Game 6 against Toronto. The 76ers will have their work cut out for them without Embiid in Miami.

