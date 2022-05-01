Timetable for Joel Embiid’s return revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is “optimism” he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.

ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2022

Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head on a Pascal Siakam drive late in the fourth quarter against Toronto. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers faced some criticism for keeping Embiid in the game with such a big lead, but he defended himself on Saturday.

While he has to sit out for at least five days because of the concussion, Embiid does not need surgery for the orbital fracture. He suffered a similar injury four years ago and missed three weeks after undergoing surgery.

Embiid is already playing through another significant injury, which is one reason Rivers was questioned. He still managed to score 33 points and grab 10 rebounds in Game 6 against Toronto. The 76ers will have their work cut out for them without Embiid in Miami.