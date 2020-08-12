TJ Warren’s plantar fasciitis foot injury reportedly ‘not serious’

T.J. Warren has been one of the best stories of the NBA restart in Orlando, and he’s doing it despite some foot issues.

Warren played through a foot issue during Indiana’s loss to Miami on Monday. He was ruled out for the team’s game on Wednesday against Houston due to his foot.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan says that Warren has plantar fasciitis.

The good news for Pacers fans is that ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says Warren’s injury is not considered serious.

Warren likely will not play on Friday, which is Indiana’s final game before the playoffs begin. However, both MacMahon and Indianapolis Star reporter J. Michael say Warren should be available for the playoffs.

The 26-year-old guard was acquired by Indiana in a trade with Phoenix last year. He opened up the restart with a 53-point game and has had three other games since of at least 32 points. He’s averaging 19.8 points per game so far this season.