TNT makes big decision on Reggie Miller’s future

February 16, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Reggie Miller announces an NBA game

Apr 28, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller attends game five of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The man who once scored 8 in 9 is sticking around through 2028-29 and beyond.

TNT Sports announced on Thursday that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. The news comes as NBA All-Star festivities, which TNT is hosting, are about to tip off in Indianapolis (where Miller played his entire NBA career for the Pacers).

Joe Lucia of Awful Announcing notes that the new deal for Miller, who is in his 19th season with TNT after first joining them in 2005, will take his time with the network past 25 years. That would seemingly mean Miller staying through at least 2031.

Miller, now 58, has become a mainstay as the color commentator on TNT’s lead NBA broadcast team alongside play-by-play guy Kevin Harlan. Though Miller (like anyone) has had some blunders in the booth, he has improved as a commentator over the years and brings a good level of enthusiasm to every broadcast that he is on.

A little over a year ago, TNT also agreed to long-term extensions with their popular “Inside The NBA” crew. Now Miller will be sticking around at the party for several more years to come too.

