TNT reuniting old ‘NBA on NBC’ broadcasting team for play-in game

1990s NBA fans may want to fire up “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh.

Neil Best of Newsday reported on Wednesday that Mike “The Czar” Fratello will join longtime former broadcast partner Marv Albert in calling TNT’s airing of the Washington Wizards-Indiana Pacers play-in game on Thursday.

The move should be a heavy dose of nostalgia for many fans. Albert and Fratello were the iconic broadcasting duo of the “NBA on NBC” era, calling games together in the early 1990s. The two have also worked with one another on TNT in more recent years but are better known for their “NBA on NBC” days. They have not done a game together since 2017 either.

The timing here is not coincidental as Albert is soon retiring from the booth. Similarly, Chris Webber is no longer with TNT.

Getting a chance to call one more playoff game with his former sidekick Fratello should make for a pretty cool moment for Albert.