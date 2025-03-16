Tom Thibodeau, Josh Hart get heated with each other during timeout

Mikal Bridges might not be the only New York Knicks player at odds with Tom Thibodeau right now.

Knicks swingman Josh Hart went viral during Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors for his heated moment with the Knicks head coach Thibodeau. During a timeout huddle in the second half, Hart began yelling at Thibodeau in apparent disagreement with what Thibodeau was saying.

Thibodeau then returned fire and appeared to drop some expletives back at Hart. The two continued to go at it for several more seconds before a couple of Knicks players stepped in and tried to diffuse the tensions. Take a look at the video clip.

Josh Hart and Thibs during a timeout 👀 pic.twitter.com/5FH8OPmE9N — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 16, 2025

The Knicks were down to the Warriors at the time and ended up losing by a final score of 97-94. That dropped New York to 42-24 on the season (though their record is still good enough for No. 3 in the Eastern Conference).

With Jalen Brunson in the midst of a multi-week absence due to an ankle injury, the Knicks have been struggling to score efficiently in the halfcourt. That mostly means that they have to turns games into grind-it-out, defense-first battles, which fits with the personnel that they have but also means that the Knicks have to be more precise and cohesive as a collective unit.

The tense moment between Hart and Thibodeau comes at a time when questions have arisen about Thibodeau’s control over the Knicks. Earlier this week, the Knicks forward Mikal Bridges also seemingly complained about the heavy workload that Thibodeau was giving to him.