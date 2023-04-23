Tom Thibodeau addresses decision to bench Julius Randle

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau made the big decision to bench Julius Randle down the stretch in the team’s Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and offered an explanation as to why after the game.

Randle struggled mightily throughout Sunday’s game, finishing with just 7 points and 2 rebounds on 3/10 shooting in 27 minutes. Thibodeau responded by sitting Randle for the entire fourth quarter, using Obi Toppin to close instead.

After the game, Thibodeau suggested that Randle was struggling physically, and added that he simply liked the way the team was playing with Toppin down the stretch.

Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “Julius is our horse. Most players probably wouldn’t be playing (right now).” Randle didn’t play in 4th Q of NYK’s Game 4 win. Thibodeau said he liked how lineup midway through 4th was playing and he stuck with it. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 23, 2023

These are the sorts of big calls that coaches are paid to make, and Thibodeau made the right one here. Randle is the Knicks’ highest-paid player and is viewed by many as their star, but he was not performing, and Toppin was definitely outplaying him. Randle probably won’t like it, but there is no arguing with the result.

Randle hurt his ankle late in the regular season and it may still be impacting him. He scored just 11 points in Game 4 and has struggled to best Evan Mobley in the paint during the series, so the conservative approach may continue, especially with the Knicks winning anyway.