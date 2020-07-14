Report: Tom Thibodeau is still leader to become Knicks head coach

The New York Knicks have opened their search for a new head coach to a wide range of candidates, but Tom Thibodeau reportedly is still the leader for the job.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman published an informative column on Tuesday about the Knicks’ head coaching search. He says the team has already gone through its second round of head coach interviews. Jason Kidd reportedly was impressive in his interview, but Thibodeau is regarded as the favorite.

Thibodeau had his formal interview with the Knicks last week.

Thibodeau hasn’t coached since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in January 2019. The 62-year-old has been close with new Knicks executive Leon Rose for two decades stemming from Rose’s time as an agent with CAA, which is the agency that represents Thibodeau. Thibodeau also served as an assistant coach for the Knicks from 1996 to 2004, so he has previous ties to the organization.

The Knicks went 21-45 before the season was suspended and will not be a part of the Orlando restart.