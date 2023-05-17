 Skip to main content
Tony Parker shares fitting Victor Wembanyama picture after Spurs’ lottery win

May 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tony Parker in a suit

Nov 11, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is introduced during his retirement ceremony at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker was very happy to see his former team win the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday, for obvious reasons. The French icon knows his fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama will get to play for the same franchise he did.

Parker shared a fitting photo on Twitter Wednesday in response to the Spurs’ lottery win. He celebrated the fact that Wembanyama will almost certainly land with San Antonio by posting a picture of the likely No. 1 pick when he was much younger — and wearing a Parker Spurs jersey.

Given their national ties, Parker was certainly rooting for the Spurs to get the right to select Wembanyama. He seems even happier to have gotten his wish.

The Spurs have a long history of successful European players, with Parker foremost among them. There is a reason that, according to Wembanyama, the Spurs were certainly the team people in France were rooting for.

San Antonio SpursTony ParkerVictor Wembanyama
