1 top contender emerging as frontrunner for Jae Crowder?

Jae Crowder’s lengthy stalemate with the Phoenix Suns may actually result in somewhat of a Disney ending for him.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports said this week on an episode of his podcast that “people around the situation” are saying that the most likely team to land Crowder in a trade is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fischer has been on the Crowder scoop, tweeting on Wednesday that the Suns were nearing a potential three-team deal involving Crowder.

Word is the Suns appeared close to finalizing a three-team trade involving Jae Crowder prior tip-off tonight against Golden State. https://t.co/VTRjU3HBRu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 17, 2022

The 32-year-old Crowder, who is in the final year of his contract, has kept away from the Suns all season as they work on trading him. He further fueled the speculation this week with a cryptic post to social media.

Crowder is already plenty familiar with Milwaukee, having played in college at Marquette University in Milwaukee. He would be a terrific fit for an 11-3 Bucks team that has struggled to find reliable two-way forward play since PJ Tucker left town in 2021. As for what Milwaukee might be sending back in a potential trade, we have an idea about that as well.

