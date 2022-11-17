Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?

Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come.

The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the aftermath of Crowder’s post that there have been “credible rumors” that Phoenix is making progress on a trade for Crowder. The post by Crowder may have been feeding into that notion, Stein adds.

The 32-year-old Crowder has not played for the Suns all season as they work on finding a trade for him. The relationship looks unsalvageable at this point given that Crowder has remained away from the team despite fellow forward Cameron Johnson recently going down with a multi-week meniscus injury.

Crowder is on an expiring contract (making $10.2 million this season) and can provide plenty of 3-and-D juice to a team. The list of top contenders interested in trading for him is vast, so we will see which one of them Crowder potentially ends up with.