Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come.
The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption.
Jae Crowder 👀🕰️ pic.twitter.com/QD29wxHLHA
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2022
Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the aftermath of Crowder’s post that there have been “credible rumors” that Phoenix is making progress on a trade for Crowder. The post by Crowder may have been feeding into that notion, Stein adds.
The 32-year-old Crowder has not played for the Suns all season as they work on finding a trade for him. The relationship looks unsalvageable at this point given that Crowder has remained away from the team despite fellow forward Cameron Johnson recently going down with a multi-week meniscus injury.
Crowder is on an expiring contract (making $10.2 million this season) and can provide plenty of 3-and-D juice to a team. The list of top contenders interested in trading for him is vast, so we will see which one of them Crowder potentially ends up with.