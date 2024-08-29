Top NBA reporter set to leave TNT after 5 years

TNT is witnessing another prominent exit ahead of their final season of NBA rights.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported Thursday that TNT reporter Chris Haynes is about to leave the network after spending the last five years with them. Haynes’ contract with TNT is set to expire shortly, and he will not be renewing it, Glasspiegel adds.

The veteran journalist Haynes had featured for TNT in a variety of different roles ever since joining them in 2019. Haynes worked as a sideline reporter during NBA game broadcasts on television, broke news for TNT on his social media pages, and also hosted specials during major occurrences such as free agency and the NBA draft.

Known for his close working relationships with some NBA stars too, Haynes now becomes the second notable on-air personality revealed this month to be leaving TNT. The news comes with fellow NBA reporter Shams Charania recently becoming a free agent as well.