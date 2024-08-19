Big news emerges about NBA reporter Shams Charania

Shams Charania has decided to shake up the snow globe a bit.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Monday that the NBA reporter Charania has decided to leave Stadium after spending the last six years with the outlet. Glasspiegel notes that Charania had hosted the weekly show “Inside the Association” for Stadium and also appeared regularly on the daily show “The Rally.” On top of that, Charania anchored coverage of events like the NBA Draft and NBA free agency for Stadium, drawing in major viewership on their social media platforms.

At just 30 years old, Charania has become of the biggest news-breakers in the industry. He also still works for The Athletic and FanDuel TV, but his deals with those outlets will expire later this year as well. Glasspiegel notes that Charania’s negotiations with both outlets continue but that it remains “up in the air” whether he will end up staying at either.

With a new NBA media rights deal about to kick in after the 2024-25 campaign, Charania, who is usually the one covering free agency, could be set up for a lucrative free agency of his own. Charania has his hand in a lot of different media cookie jars at this point (which has created certain conflict-of-interest criticisms), and now he will be looking for at least one different home after parting ways with Stadium.