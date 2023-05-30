Top NBA reporter makes big prediction about Warriors GM Bob Myers

The signs seem to be obvious with Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers.

In a post to his Substack page this week, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein made a big prediction about Myers, whose contract with the Warriors will officially expire at the end of next month. Stein said he believes Myers will walk away from the team, leaving a lucrative offer from team owner Joe Lacob on the table.

Myers, 48, has been Golden State’s general manager since 2012, serving as the engineer of all four of their championship teams of the last decade and winning himself two NBA Executive of the Year Awards (in 2015 and 2017). But recent reports have indeed suggested that Myers may be on his way out, likely to take a year off to recharge before figuring out his next career move.

In any case, Myers is set to address the media in an end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

Warriors officially announce the Bob Myers end of season press conference for tomorrow at noon. His future obviously looms large over it. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2023

The departure of Myers from the Warriors would be a disappointment to many, including this core player who has made his feelings publicly known. But there is already a contingency plan in place with a Myers replacement.