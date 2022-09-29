1 top NBA team entering mix for Jae Crowder?

Opportunity could be awaiting Jae Crowder by his old stomping grounds.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe said during a recent episode of his self-titled podcast that the Milwaukee Bucks may possibly take a look at trading for the disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Crowder.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have kind of been searching for P.J. Tucker 2.0 since they let P.J. Tucker go,” said Lowe, per SI. “[Crowder] is the closest thing. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they kind of like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys.”

Crowder, who is in the final year of his contract and on the outs in Phoenix, attended college at Marquette University (located in Milwaukee). Grayson Allen is currently projected to start for the Bucks on the wing. But bringing in Crowder would allow them to jumbo-size with Crowder, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (without sacrificing any versatility either).

Granted, the Bucks would have to make a competitive offer to the Suns for the 32-year-old Crowder. There are several other top teams who have also been mentioned as possible Crowder suitors.