Cavaliers make decision about Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a decision regarding Kevin Love.

The Cavaliers plan to buy Love out of his existing contract, which would allow him to sign with a new team for the league minimum.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd say that the Miami Heat are expected to have interest in signing Love.

This outcome was expected ever since Love was dropped from the Cavs’ rotation earlier this month. The Cavs may have tried to trade Love before the deadline but did not find takers, which led to the buyout decision.

Love has appeared in 41 games this season, making three starts. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over 20 minutes per game. Love’s shooting percentages have dropped this season to 38.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent on threes.

The 34-year-old is making $28.9 million this season, which is the last year of his 4-year, $120 million deal.