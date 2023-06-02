Tracy McGrady had strong comments about Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has made a lot of new fans during the Denver Nuggets’ run to the NBA Finals, but there may be no one on Earth who respects his game more than Tracy McGrady.

While previewing the NBA Finals during the latest episode of Showtime’s “WHAT’S BURNIN,” McGrady heaped extremely high praise on Jokic. McGrady could not say enough good things about the two-time MVP.

“Let me tell y’all something — this dude is so f—ing good, man. I haven’t seen anything like that,” McGrady said. “The way he passes … you’ve got a 7-foot-1 center bringing up the ball and initiating the offense. Everything goes through him. It is amazing. The passes that he makes from one side of the court to the other, on time and on target, the bounce passes in between defenses. You can’t guard him on the post because he’s too big. He can’t jump over a dollar bill, but he rebounds. He is amazing.”

McGrady even went as far as to say Jokic is the one player McGrady would want to play with if T-Mac was still in the NBA.

“If there’s one person who I would want to play with, I would love to play with him. He’s a problem,” McGrady said.

You can hear more of the strong comments below:

Tracy T-Mac McGrady praises Nikola Jokic. Must watch. "I would love to play with him. He's a problem."#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/DP6aiFveCd — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) June 1, 2023

The Nuggets cruised to a fairly easy win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Jokic led the way for Denver with yet another triple-double. He had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his sixth triple-double in the Nuggets’ last seven playoff games.

Djokovic has gotten some big compliments from important people recently, and deservedly so. He somehow never seems to get enough credit for the way he can impact a game.