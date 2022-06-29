 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 29, 2022

Trae Young reacts to news of Dejounte Murray trade

June 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Trae Young in warmups

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade Wednesday that appears to have star guard Trae Young very excited.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the Hawks were poised to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for a set of future draft picks. Young was quick to react to the reports, and he sent a tweet indicating how excited he was about his new backcourt mate.

Murray should complement Young nicely. Young is an elite scorer, while Murray is a quality defender who can create for others. In theory, they should be a tandem to be reckoned with.

Some reports claimed that Murray was one player Young badly wanted the Hawks to acquire. If so, not only does the move make the team better, but it should make the franchise player happy with the organization as well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus