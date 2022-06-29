Trae Young reacts to news of Dejounte Murray trade

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade Wednesday that appears to have star guard Trae Young very excited.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the Hawks were poised to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for a set of future draft picks. Young was quick to react to the reports, and he sent a tweet indicating how excited he was about his new backcourt mate.

This 💩 just got real Let’s get busy my Brotha😤@DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/D9DBBvtGml — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 29, 2022

Murray should complement Young nicely. Young is an elite scorer, while Murray is a quality defender who can create for others. In theory, they should be a tandem to be reckoned with.

Some reports claimed that Murray was one player Young badly wanted the Hawks to acquire. If so, not only does the move make the team better, but it should make the franchise player happy with the organization as well.