Report: Trae Young wants to play with 1 particular star

June 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Trae Young sounds ready to share the lead vocals for the Atlanta Hawks.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said this week on an episode of his podcast that the Hawks guard Young has one specific player that he wants to team up with — fellow All-Star Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

“I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it,” said Fischer, per BasketballNews.com.

Murray and Young are similar ages (25 and 23, respectively), have skillsets that would complement each other, and are both represented by Klutch Sports. But Murray is under contract for two more years, meaning that Atlanta would have to trade for him.

That is exactly what the Hawks are reportedly trying to do however, and we even have an idea of what San Antonio is asking for in exchange for Murray. Atlanta could be further emboldened in their pursuit of the All-Defensive Teamer Murray knowing they have the blessing of their resident Ice Trae.

