Trae Young got duped by fake quote on Twitter

Trae Young got caught slipping on social media this week.

The Atlanta Hawks guard fell for a fake quote posted to Twitter this week by parody account Buttcrack Sports. The quote, supposedly uttered by Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green, called out Young for his poor performance in Tuesday’s elimination loss to the Miami Heat.

Young bought it hook, line, and sinker and fired back at the comment, which Green never actually made. Young quoted the fake tweet and wrote, “I think we’d ALL love (maybe not) to see Draymond as a #1 option.”

I JUST CRACKED TRAE YOUNG!!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pilAmFi8jD — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) April 28, 2022

The tweet was almost believable since Green is known for making brash comments and since the quote was attributed (allegedly) to Green’s podcast “The Draymond Green Show.” But it was yet another good lesson in double-checking sources and not just believing what you see in a graphic on Twitter.

The two-time All-Star Young has since deleted his tweet response and gets to walk away with nothing more than a bruised ego. At least Young’s faux pas wasn’t nearly as bad as those of the media figures who have fallen for sham quotes on national TV before.