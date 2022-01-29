 Skip to main content
Trae Young had hilarious diss for Charles Barkley

January 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Charles Barkley on the phone

Charles Barkley got a taste of his own medicine this week.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was announced on Thursday as one of the All-Star Game starters for the Eastern Conference, having received one of the highest voting totals. The TNT analyst Barkley said on “Inside the NBA” that he disagreed with Young being named a starter. Barkley thought that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine should have gotten Young’s spot instead.

Young reacted to Barkley in a funny tweet. He thanked fans for helping him get a starting spot and also left some space in the tweet to tell Barkley to “eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes.”

TNT shared Young’s tweet on the air and Barkley’s co-hosts had a good laugh about it.

To Barkley’s point, LaVine’s Bulls are just half a game out of first place in the East while Young’s Hawks are 12th. But Young has better numbers than LaVine (27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game to LaVine’s 24.9 and 4.3 per game). LaVine also has a better supporting cast, including another player who was named an All-Star starter in DeMar DeRozan.

As for the Twinkie diss, Barkley probably had it coming from the now two-time All-Star Young. He has not exactly spoken highly of Young before.

