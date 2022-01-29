Trae Young had hilarious diss for Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley got a taste of his own medicine this week.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was announced on Thursday as one of the All-Star Game starters for the Eastern Conference, having received one of the highest voting totals. The TNT analyst Barkley said on “Inside the NBA” that he disagreed with Young being named a starter. Barkley thought that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine should have gotten Young’s spot instead.

Young reacted to Barkley in a funny tweet. He thanked fans for helping him get a starting spot and also left some space in the tweet to tell Barkley to “eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes.”

Truly Blessed🙏🏽 !! Thank you to the Fans ❤️ ALWAYS LOVE !! 2X!! Chuck eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes😂✌🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 28, 2022

TNT shared Young’s tweet on the air and Barkley’s co-hosts had a good laugh about it.

"Eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes" 😂@TheTraeYoung firing shots at Chuck after being named a #NBAAllStar starter pic.twitter.com/x2t1iGHyeU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 28, 2022

To Barkley’s point, LaVine’s Bulls are just half a game out of first place in the East while Young’s Hawks are 12th. But Young has better numbers than LaVine (27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game to LaVine’s 24.9 and 4.3 per game). LaVine also has a better supporting cast, including another player who was named an All-Star starter in DeMar DeRozan.

As for the Twinkie diss, Barkley probably had it coming from the now two-time All-Star Young. He has not exactly spoken highly of Young before.

Photo: Norm Duve American Century Championship