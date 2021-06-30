Trae Young shouts out Lou Williams after big replacement game

Lou Williams stepped up big in Trae Young’s place in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night and received widespread recognition.

Williams learned not long before Game 4 that he would be starting due to a foot injury keeping Young from playing.

Lou Williams said the conversation with Nate McMillan about him starting was straightforward: McMillan told him while he was on the training table, and he said, “OK.” “It wasn’t a ‘Remember The Titans’ moment,” he said with a smile. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 30, 2021

The veteran didn’t need more than that to bring his best. He shot 7-of-9 and went 5-of-6 on free throws for 21 points in Atlanta’s 110-88 win.

Young was pleased to see Williams step in and help them to victory.

Williams was actually the top scorer in the game for the Hawks, filling Young’s shoes perfectly.

Young had another message after the game. He shared positive thoughts for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sending my thoughts & prayers to @Giannis_An34 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo left Game 4 in the third quarter after hyperextending his left knee.

There is no word yet on when Young might be able to return. He and the Hawks are probably comforted knowing how capable Williams is filling in.