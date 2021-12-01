Trae Young hilariously gets write-in vote for New York mayor

Trae Young has fairly quickly become one of New York City’s favorite sports villains. One person in the city, however, believes the Atlanta Hawks guard should be running the place.

The New York City Board of Elections on Wednesday released the official tally from November’s New York mayoral election. That notably includes the specific identities of those who received write-in votes. Perhaps surprisingly, Young received one of those write-in votes, according to Jeremy Willis of ESPN.

Young was not the only athlete to get a write-in vote thrown his way. However, virtually all the others were players who played in New York, most notably Julius Randle of the Knicks and Aaron Judge of the Yankees. None of this is unusual — it’s actually pretty common to see athletes get write-in votes for all sorts of public offices. That support usually comes from where they play, though.

Young’s relationship with New York City has already become quite fun. He became the favorite target of Knicks fan fury at Madison Square Garden when the Hawks and Knicks met in last season’s playoffs. His heel status was solidified with a surprise appearance at MSG when it hosted “WWE SmackDown” in September. Now he has at least one person backing him for mayor. If you can make New York care that much about you, especially when you don’t play there, you’re doing something right.