Trae Young questionable for Game 4 with bone bruise in ankle

Trae Young briefly exited Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday after twisting his ankle, and the Atlanta Hawks star is questionable for Game 4 because of the injury.

The Hawks announced on Monday that Young was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right foot after having an MRI. He is questionable to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Young was breaking to go back on defense late in the third quarter of Game 3. As he stepped back, his right ankle landed on referee Sean Wright’s foot. Young twisted his right ankle in the process and had to head to the locker room. You can see a video of the play here.

Young returned to the game with just under nine minutes remaining. He made a 3-pointer with around five minutes left to give his Hawks a temporary lead. Despite his brief exit, he still led Atlanta in minutes played during Game 3.

Young has averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game during the postseason. The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead over the Hawks.