Trae Young has funny response to Knicks fan chants

Trae Young did not play in Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden, but he was still in the thoughts of New York Knicks fans.

Young’s Hawks lost to the Knicks on the road on Christmas, with the star guard unavailable in the health and safety protocols. In the waning minutes of the game, the Madison Square Garden crowd could be heard breaking out a profane anti-Young chant with the Knicks up big.

Young definitely noticed as he watched the game, and admitted that Knicks fans were being “smart” by waiting until the end of the game to break out the chant.

They only say it at the end now?!?

🤔🤔🤔smart 😂 *at least all I heard🤫 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 25, 2021

Young became the target of Knicks fans during last year’s playoffs, when he embraced the heel role at MSG. That has been a running story ever since, and Young has made clear that he’s totally cool with it as long as it doesn’t cross the line. That’s still the case, and it seems that the only thing that bothered him about Saturday was the fact that he couldn’t be there in person.