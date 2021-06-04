Trae Young shares thoughts on treatment he received from Knicks fans

Trae Young was the best player on the floor during the Atlanta Hawks’ opening-round playoff win over the New York Knicks. He averaged nearly 30 points per game despite being constantly harassed by opposing fans, but most of that did not bother the former fifth overall pick.

Young spoke about his interactions with Knicks fans during an appearance on “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on V-103 Friday. He said he took the majority of the heckling as a compliment, aside from one incident in which a fan spit at him.

“None of it ever really bothers me until you get to the point of spitting on people,” Young said. “Besides that, words are words. Obviously, fans are gonna cheer for their team and do whatever they can to get into the opposing team’s head. When fans are chanting F-you or certain things, for me it’s a sign of respect. They’re not doing that for everybody.”

Young said after Game 1 that he enjoyed Knicks fans taunting him with vulgar chants. His stats prove he was not lying. He was also mocked for his appearance in Game 2, but that clearly did not throw him off his game, either.

The best pro athletes thrive in all situations — especially on the road in a hostile environment. That is exactly what Young did during Atlanta’s three games at Madison Square Garden. Given the way fans treated him, we have a hard time believing the reason Young gave for why he bowed after Game 5.