Trae Young shades NBA over latest postponement

Trae Young seems to think that the NBA is being a bit unfair with their decision-making.

The league announced on Wednesday that they were postponing that night’s scheduled game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs due to the Heat not having the necessary eight players available to play. It became the tenth NBA game to get postponed so far this season.

Young reacted to the news with a couple of cryptic emojis on Twitter. He also posted a GIF that read “Definitely Lost.”

The All-Star Young appears to be upset that the NBA has not postponed any of Atlanta’s recent games despite their own big issues with player absences. The Hawks currently have 13 players in health and safety protocols as well as two additional players out due to injury. They are still scheduled to play on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls though and are coming off losses in three of their last four games while shorthanded.

Atlanta did have a game originally set for Dec. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers get postponed, but that was due to COVID issues on the Cavs’ side.

Young himself entered protocols that same day on Dec. 19 and just returned on Monday in a loss to Chicago, having missed over a week of action. He was not cleared for a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks and expressed further displeasure about it on Twitter.

