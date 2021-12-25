Trae Young sounds off on Twitter about not being cleared

Trae Young is not exactly feeling very merry for Christmas this year.

The Atlanta Hawks guard, who entered health and safety protocols earlier this week, is not expected to be cleared in time for the team’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Young reacted to the news with some unhappy tweets. He called it “BS” and openly wondered whether every Christmas would be like this from now on.

Bs for real.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 24, 2021

Is this gonna be how it is every Christmas from here on out..? — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 24, 2021

The former All-Star also expressed displeasure about initially entering into protocols. Shortly after the news broke Sunday, Young posted a video of a famous rant where DeMarcus Cousins said, “This is ridiculous.”

The matchup against the Knicks obviously carries extra meaning for Young, and seeing a Young-Knicks rematch is likely the reason that most viewers were interested in the game in the first place. Now it looks like the game could be a bit of a dud, and few are more disappointed than Young.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports