Trae Young signs with Klutch Sports

Trae Young has become the latest NBA star to sign up with Rich Paul.

The Atlanta Hawks star announced Friday that he is leaving Octagon Sports to sign with Klutch, the agency founded and run by LeBron James’s longtime collaborator.

It’s a big coup for Klutch. In addition to James, the agency counts Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons among its clients. The 21-year-old Young is the youngest of them all, and he represents a pretty high-profile defector.

The writing appeared to be on the wall after Young’s agent Omar Wilkes left Octagon to join Klutch. Now Young follows Wilkes there, adding even more clout to Klutch’s efforts to become a dominant force in the sports business field. It also makes you wonder if James and Young may have some future interactions together beyond simply being NBA colleagues.