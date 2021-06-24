Trae Young took exception to reporter’s ‘weapons’ question

Trae Young took exception to a reporter’s question after his Atlanta Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Young scored 48 points in his team’s win. He was feeling so confident that he even did a shimmy before a shot.

Young was interviewed by TNT’s Stephanie Ready after the game. She mentioned all the weapons the Bucks have. That’s when Young stepped in and mentioned how his team has weapons too.

It seems like Young may have had enough of the underdog story surrounding his Hawks. He seems to want people to recognize how good they are.

Fans may slowly be coming around to how good Atlanta is. Young probably knew how good his team was all along.