Video: Trae Young did a disrespectful shimmy before nailing a 3-pointer

Trae Young got hot against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night and let his opponents know it.

Late in the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks guard was wide open behind the arc. Young decided to do a shoulder shimmy before attempting his shot, which he made, of course.

Here is a closer look at the shimmy:

That’s when you know you have confidence and are hot. Of course, some players have attempted similar moves that have backfired. That wasn’t the case for Young, who has been carrying the Hawks throughout the postseason.