Trae Young sends strong message amid end of NBA season

June 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Trae Young in his Hawks uniform

Dec 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young is already ready for the 2023-24 NBA season to tip off.

The Atlanta Hawks star Young sent a notable message on Monday night as the Denver Nuggets were officially crowned as NBA champions.

“We Next!” tweeted Young of the Hawks, along with ring and trophy emojis.

That is exactly the kind of attitude that Young should have as the leader and the franchise player of the Hawks. But truth be told, they have a lot of work to do. Atlanta was the very definition of a “mid” team this year, going 41-41 and losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics. Now they will be entering only head coach Quin Snyder’s first full season in charge, and there are a lot of question marks to address.

But still, none of that is deterring the All-Star Young, who averaged a 26-point, ten-assist double-double this season and already led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Young may have to go into battle next season with a brand-new co-star though.

Atlanta HawksTrae Young
