Trae Young sends strong message amid end of NBA season

Trae Young is already ready for the 2023-24 NBA season to tip off.

The Atlanta Hawks star Young sent a notable message on Monday night as the Denver Nuggets were officially crowned as NBA champions.

“We Next!” tweeted Young of the Hawks, along with ring and trophy emojis.

We Next! 💍🏆 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 13, 2023

That is exactly the kind of attitude that Young should have as the leader and the franchise player of the Hawks. But truth be told, they have a lot of work to do. Atlanta was the very definition of a “mid” team this year, going 41-41 and losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics. Now they will be entering only head coach Quin Snyder’s first full season in charge, and there are a lot of question marks to address.

But still, none of that is deterring the All-Star Young, who averaged a 26-point, ten-assist double-double this season and already led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Young may have to go into battle next season with a brand-new co-star though.