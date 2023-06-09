Report: Hawks could move on from big-name veteran after 1 season

The Atlanta Hawks’ efforts to build a contender did not work out last season, and major changes could be coming as a result.

In an extensive story about trade scenarios, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed the Hawks as one team facing potential luxury tax issues that could look to cut costs as a result. Forward John Collins is named as an obvious trade target, but Pincus adds that there are whispers around the league that guard Dejounte Murray could be traded for the right price.

Murray is owed $18.2 million this season and would be due to become a free agent at the end of the year. His asking price might be upwards of $30 million per year, which might be more than the Hawks are willing to pay.

Murray was a big offseason move for Atlanta a year ago, and the team gave up three first-round picks in order to get him. To turn around and move him just one year later would essentially be an admission from the Hawks that the big move simply did not work.

The 26-year-old guard had a solid season for the Hawks statistically, averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He was not quite the perfect fit alongside Trae Young, however, and frustrations seemed to boil over for him in the playoffs.