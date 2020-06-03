Trae Young plays tribute to retiring Vince Carter after Hawks’ season ends

The NBA’s imminent return is definitely good news, but the circumstances do mean that one legendary career has already come to an end.

With the Atlanta Hawks not among the 22 teams poised to return to action in July, Vince Carter’s career is over. The forward had announced he would retire after the season, and does not appear set to change his mind despite the abrupt way the Hawks’ campaign will end.

Trae Young, who spent the first two years of his career playing with Carter, paid tribute to his mentor on Wednesday after the news became official.

Never wanted this day to come OG… 22 years playing at high level at the highest level is mind blowing… but you did it fam , All the Memories & Locker room talks will be with me forever !! THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 #Vinsanity pic.twitter.com/CzCpZoa227 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 3, 2020

This is an unfortunate way for Carter’s career to end — and a strange one, as he himself has acknowledged. Due to the abrupt suspension of the season in March, he didn’t really get the chance to say a proper farewell. Perhaps he will in time, but it doesn’t look like he’s changing his mind about hanging them up.