Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Video: Vince Carter talks about possibly playing last NBA game

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Vince Carter has been playing 22 seasons in the NBA and has known for a while that his career was coming close to an end. Now he sees it possibly coming to an end for unforeseen reasons, and it caused him to reflect.

Carter spoke on Wednesday night about possibly playing his last career game.

Carter has played in 60 games for the Hawks this season and the fans were chanting for him at the end of Wednesday’s overtime loss to the New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks veteran checked in with under 20 seconds left and made a three with 13.4 seconds left.

The NBA has now suspended its season indefinitely, which has Carter thinking this might have been his last game.


