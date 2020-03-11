Video: Vince Carter talks about possibly playing last NBA game

Vince Carter has been playing 22 seasons in the NBA and has known for a while that his career was coming close to an end. Now he sees it possibly coming to an end for unforeseen reasons, and it caused him to reflect.

Carter spoke on Wednesday night about possibly playing his last career game.

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling it a career.” Vince Carter reflects on what might have been his final NBA game. pic.twitter.com/VcWlKdQAgV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

Carter has played in 60 games for the Hawks this season and the fans were chanting for him at the end of Wednesday’s overtime loss to the New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks veteran checked in with under 20 seconds left and made a three with 13.4 seconds left.

The NBA has now suspended its season indefinitely, which has Carter thinking this might have been his last game.