Tragic family news emerges about Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andrew Wiggins has suffered a family tragedy.

Andrew’s father Mitchell died this week at the age of 64. Angelica, Andrew’s sister, revealed the sad news in a post to her Instagram Story.

Andrew Wiggins' father, Mitchell Wiggins, has passed away. Prayers up for the Wiggins family pic.twitter.com/9uiVtznuMs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2024

Mitchell played as a shooting guard in the NBA for six total seasons from 1983-1992 (for Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia). He then would enjoy a successful career overseas, including as a three-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion in the Greek Basketball League (GBL).

As for Andrew, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft who went on to become both an All-Star and NBA champion with the Warriors in 2022, he missed time in each of the last two seasons due to personal reasons. Those personal reasons were later revealed to be a “serious” health issue with his father Mitchell. Now Mitchell has tragically died just short of his 65th birthday later this month.