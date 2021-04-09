Tristan Thompson hits back at report claiming he is disliked by Celtics

Tristan Thompson has got 99 problems, but being disliked by his teammates is not one.

The Boston Celtics big fired back this week at a recent report suggesting that he is unpopular in the team’s locker room.

“I laughed,” said Thompson of the rumors, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “In my 10 years of playing basketball, I don’t there’s one teammate that doesn’t like me in the locker room. I know that was full of s—.

“I’m not going to let some guy with Twitter fingers bring down what I’ve built,” he went on. “Good attempt but I’m Teflon steel, you can’t bring me down. I’m too blessed and I’m too covered to be put down by your negativity or your reach.”

The first-year Celtic Thompson just returned from a nearly month-long absence, which he confirmed was due to a bout with COVID-19. During that stretch, the report about Thompson’s supposed unpopularity in the locker room emerged. Other Celtics players were quick to shoot it down though.

Thompson had been starting at center for the team but is now coming off the bench behind 23-year-old Robert Williams. Regardless, Thompson does not appear to be the troublemaker that he is being portrayed as in Boston.