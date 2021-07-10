Tristan Thompson warns Lamar Odom after Khloe Kardashian Instagram comment

Tristan Thompson sent a warning to Lamar Odom after his Instagram comment on a Khloe Kardashian photo.

Odom responded to a bikini photo Kardashian posted on Instagram Friday by calling her a hottie and adding several emojis. Thompson, who has been in a relationship with Kardashian until recently, threatened Odom in response.

“God brought you back the first time,” Thompson told Odom in a response. “Play if you want, different results.”

Tristan Thompson saw that comment Lamar Odom left pic.twitter.com/QmcreuE0SY — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 10, 2021

Thompson seems to be referencing Odom’s near-death experience after overdosing at a brothel in Nevada. He seems to be suggesting that if Odom continues to try and pursue Khloe, worse things will happen.

Odom was married to Kardashian from 2009-2016. Khloe and Thompson began dating in 2016 and had a daughter together in 2018. The two had some drama in their relationship and were off-and-on before getting back together last year. However, they broke up last month.

Thompson still seems to be very protective of Khloe and not willing to give up the relationship.