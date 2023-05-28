Troubling report about Lonzo Ball surfaces

Lonzo Ball has not played in over a year due to a knee injury that will not seem to heal, and a new report claims the Chicago Bulls are not convinced the star point guard will ever play again.

Ball has not played since January 2022. He recently underwent a third surgery on his left knee, and the latest procedure sounds like it could cost him all of the 2023-24 season as well.

Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score in Chicago discussed the Ball situation during a recent episode of his “Organizations Win Championships” podcast.

“Even though publicly there has been an expression of guarded optimism regarding a future for Lonzo Ball … They don’t think it’s likely that he ever plays again,” Bernstein said, via Heavy.com.

That certainly does not sound good, but it meshes with what Adrian Wojnarowski reported back in March. The ESPN insider said there are “concerns about Ball’s ability to resume his career” but that the latest knee procedure should give him a pathway to play again.

Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick, signed a four-year, $80 million deal in 2021. The Bulls apparently did not know the root cause of his knee issues as of a few months ago.