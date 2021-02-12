 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 11, 2021

Twitter reacts to Alex Caruso’s rise in All-Star voting

February 11, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Alex Caruso

A surprise new entrant could soon be coming to an All-Star Game near you.

The NBA released its second round of All-Star voting on Thursday. One of the most notable developments was the rise of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who is now 10th among guards in the Western Conference.

Caruso’s ascendance led to some funny reactions on Twitter. Caruso is a beloved local cult hero in L.A. but one who is otherwise lacking All-Star credentials. Many also questioned players who have missed time like Ja Morant or who are out for the season entirely like Klay Thompson ranking ahead of counterparts like De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Take a look:

For Caruso, he is a marquee defender for his position and plays a pivotal role for the defending champion Lakers. He also has a cult following unlike any other player in the NBA. But one need not look further than Caruso’s averages this season of 5.5 points and 2.1 assists per game to realize that there are many more deserving All-Star candidates.

In any case, fan voting only counts for 50 percent of the total vote. That was a change implemented by the league recently when another improbable cult hero almost made it to the All-Star Game.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus