Alex Caruso embracing his cult following

Alex Caruso is one of the NBA’s last great cult heroes, and he is more than game to play the part.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard spoke on his cult following, particularly within the local fanbase.

“Lakers fans were already in love with me, I think,” said Caruso, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily. “I think now it’s kind of doubled over.”

Caruso, 26, really came into his own last season beyond just the memes. He got key minutes from the Lakers in the playoffs, emerging as a top perimeter defender and helping them win their first championship since 2010.

There are many reasons why Laker fans love Caruso so much. Now that he is an NBA champion with the Lakers too, that will only increase exponentially.