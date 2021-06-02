Twitter reacts to stunning news of Celtics shakeup

The Boston Celtics shocked the sports world on Wednesday when they announced two major changes within their organization. As always, Twitter reacted accordingly.

Danny Ainge has stepped down as general manager and president of basketball operations with the Celtics. Brad Stevens will now fill that role full-time and lead the search for the team’s next head coach.

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy of stunned reactions and Kyrie Irving jokes.

Kyrie looking at the Celtics right now: pic.twitter.com/xF0dSkPyf8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 2, 2021

When Danny Ainge tried to walk into the Celtics facility today pic.twitter.com/TkJO1au5UF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 2, 2021

Kyrie in front of the Celtics facility right now pic.twitter.com/K03otyMh3y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 2, 2021

Kevin Garnett on the Celtics coaching staff seeing Kyrie step on lucky next season pic.twitter.com/krzY44OcVD — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) June 2, 2021

Brad Stevens giving himself a max contract to be the next head coach of the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/eLRqw1oIZ2 — Gustavo Olguin (@Gusiach_) June 2, 2021

Celtics blowing on the cartridge and putting it back in — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 2, 2021

Every time Brad Stevens shows up at Celtics practice next year pic.twitter.com/S0EpB7NuRq — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 2, 2021

There was talk that Brad Stevens was on the hot seat amid Boston’s disappointing season last year, but Ainge repeatedly defended him. Stevens had reportedly been worn out with coaching dating back to the extremely unique 2019-20 season. The Celtics obviously did not want to lose him, and Ainge was ready to move on after nearly two decades in the team’s front office.

The Celtics say they will begin their search for a new head coach immediately, and some potential candidates have already emerged.