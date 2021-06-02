 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 2, 2021

Twitter reacts to stunning news of Celtics shakeup

June 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics shocked the sports world on Wednesday when they announced two major changes within their organization. As always, Twitter reacted accordingly.

Danny Ainge has stepped down as general manager and president of basketball operations with the Celtics. Brad Stevens will now fill that role full-time and lead the search for the team’s next head coach.

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy of stunned reactions and Kyrie Irving jokes.

There was talk that Brad Stevens was on the hot seat amid Boston’s disappointing season last year, but Ainge repeatedly defended him. Stevens had reportedly been worn out with coaching dating back to the extremely unique 2019-20 season. The Celtics obviously did not want to lose him, and Ainge was ready to move on after nearly two decades in the team’s front office.

The Celtics say they will begin their search for a new head coach immediately, and some potential candidates have already emerged.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus