Two NBA players out of 322 in Orlando test positive for coronavirus

The latest set of coronavirus test results from inside the NBA bubble show solid news for the league in its efforts to prevent the spread of the virus among players.

The NBA and NBPA jointly released the latest set of results Monday. Of 322 players in Orlando tested, only two were positive for COVID-19. Both players, who have not been identified, have been isolated off-campus.

The bubble is secure so far. Testing will continue, and the NBA will be aggressive in isolating anyone who is positive for the virus.

